Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.97. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.