Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

