Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

