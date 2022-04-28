Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Etsy and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.19% 83.06% 15.04% Uxin -46.70% N/A -26.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Uxin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.33 billion 5.32 $493.51 million $3.41 28.61 Uxin $100.34 million 2.90 -$64.29 million ($0.81) -0.96

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Etsy and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 6 12 0 2.67 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $207.94, suggesting a potential upside of 113.16%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Uxin.

Summary

Etsy beats Uxin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Uxin (Get Rating)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.