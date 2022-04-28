European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “
EWCZ opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
About European Wax Center (Get Rating)
European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.
