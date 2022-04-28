Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euroseas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

ESEA stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 212.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 157.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.