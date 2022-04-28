EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EUSP opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
EuroSite Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroSite Power (EUSP)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.