EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EUSP opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

EuroSite Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.