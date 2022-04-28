Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY22 guidance at $3.43-$3.63 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.430-$3.630 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

