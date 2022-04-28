Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 358.2% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 252.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

