EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.