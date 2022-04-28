Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $8.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $641.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

