Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

AQUA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

