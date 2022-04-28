Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,447. Exagen has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.