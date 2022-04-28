ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

EXLS stock opened at $143.07 on Thursday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.