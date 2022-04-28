eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $222,668.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,545,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,096. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $2,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 97.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.