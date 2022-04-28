Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.65 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) to report $297.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the highest is $298.30 million. Expro Group reported sales of $94.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

XPRO opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.