Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) to report $297.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the highest is $298.30 million. Expro Group reported sales of $94.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 213.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

XPRO opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

