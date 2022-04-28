Expro Group (XPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,642,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

