Exxon Mobil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

XOM stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

