EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $393.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 9.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

