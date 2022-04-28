EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.54 Million

Equities analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $207.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.44 million and the lowest is $202.65 million. EZCORP reported sales of $184.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $836.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.87 million to $844.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $904.58 million, with estimates ranging from $896.48 million to $912.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million.

EZPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

EZPW opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

