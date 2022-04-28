F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $232.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $169.01 on Thursday. F5 has a 12 month low of $167.17 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.25.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in F5 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

