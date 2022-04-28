FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Robin Ann Abrams Sells 1,767 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.52 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $317.55 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

