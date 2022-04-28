Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Cut to $575.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $670.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

NYSE FICO opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.47. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

