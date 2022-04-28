Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

FARM stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARM. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.