FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

FARO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

