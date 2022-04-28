FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
FARO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.