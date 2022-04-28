FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

FARO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

