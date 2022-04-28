FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FAT opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

