FAT Brands (FATBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of FATBB opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About FAT Brands (Get Rating)
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.
