Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

