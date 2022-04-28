Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of FATE stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $97.43.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
