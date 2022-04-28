Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.750-$5.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.75-$5.95 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FRT opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,638,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

