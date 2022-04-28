Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

