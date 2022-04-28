Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.64.

RACE stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average of $234.12. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

