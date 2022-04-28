FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a growth of 281.9% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.