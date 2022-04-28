Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will post $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

