Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,613 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

