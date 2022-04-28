Financial Comparison: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Charlie's alerts:

This table compares Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 447.26%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.44 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.38 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

About Charlie’s (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.