Financial Comparison: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Immunovant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 1.42 $19.66 million $0.57 6.86 Immunovant N/A N/A -$107.43 million ($1.31) -3.52

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical 25.96% -27.07% 20.11% Immunovant N/A -30.63% -28.83%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunovant 1 5 4 0 2.30

Immunovant has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 154.88%. Given Immunovant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Immunovant on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize XERAVA; and PAION AG to commercialize GIAPREZA and XERAVA. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

