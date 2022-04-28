Financial Review: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prologis and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 26.08 $2.94 billion $4.99 33.60 Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 17.36 $827.65 million $6.18 33.01

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Extra Space Storage. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prologis and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 1 8 2 3.09 Extra Space Storage 1 6 8 0 2.47

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $174.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $198.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 77.08% 9.98% 6.43% Extra Space Storage 54.24% 24.72% 8.78%

Summary

Prologis beats Extra Space Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

