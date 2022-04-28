Financial Survey: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) versus Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 2.61% 4.08% 1.90% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16%

3.9% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and Waldencast Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion 0.72 $194.19 million N/A N/A Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and Waldencast Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 2 2 0 2.50 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.11%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Waldencast Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

