Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Rowe

Analysts at Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.