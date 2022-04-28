First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will post $92.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.70 million to $93.30 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $377.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $381.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $407.43 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.18. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,056,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.