First Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
First Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83.
FRBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.
About First Bank (Get Rating)
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
