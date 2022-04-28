First Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

First Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get First Bank alerts:

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

FRBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.