First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

