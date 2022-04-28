First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, an increase of 201.4% from the March 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.3 days.

FCXXF stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.