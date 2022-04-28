First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $620.12 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $610.67 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $693.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $83,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

