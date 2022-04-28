First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

First Community Bankshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $26.84 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4,278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

