First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Vince Berta Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,915 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

