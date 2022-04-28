First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Vince Berta Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) Director Vince Berta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.83.
First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.