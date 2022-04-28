First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.80 Million

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will post $160.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $158.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $648.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $657.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $705.35 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $725.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

