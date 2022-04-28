First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

