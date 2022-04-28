First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.